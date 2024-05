Proteste pro-Gaza, studenti Harvard annunciano sgombero

epa11294861 Passers-by stop to read a sign stating 'Harvard Yard Will Be Closed Today,' affixed to McKean Gate leading into Harvard Yard, in a effort to curb protest of Israel on the campus, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, 22 April 2024. Students at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Emerson College set up 'tent cities,' as a protest of the schools ties to Israel and state they will protest until the administrations cuts financial ties to Israel. More than 34,000 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/CJ GUNTHER