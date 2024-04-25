Proteste pro Gaza in campus di Los Angeles, 93 arresti
epa11298951 Students and community members march during a Gaza solidarity occupation on campus to advocate for Palestine, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 24 April 2024. More than 34,000 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN
AA
LOS ANGELES, 25 APR - La polizia californiana ha arrestato ieri sera 93 persone nel campus di Los Angeles della University of Southern California per violazione di proprietà privata durante le proteste contro la situazione a Gaza e la guerra di Israele contro Hamas. Lo riporta il Los Angeles Times.
