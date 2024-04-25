Proteste per Gaza, ad Atlanta polizia usa gas lacrimogeni
epa11298822 Students and community members march during a Gaza solidarity occupation on campus to advocate for Palestine in Los Angeles, California, USA, 24 April 2024. More than 34,000 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN
NEW YORK, 25 APR - La polizia ha usato i gas lacrimogeni per disperdere una protesta pro-Gaza nel campus della Emory University di Atlanta. Gli agenti hanno anche sparato pallottole di gomma contro i manifestanti. E' quanto mostrano video girati da studenti in cui si vedono anche poliziotti che spingono a terra manifestanti con le mani legate dietro la schiena. Gli studenti, una decina dei quali sono stati fermati, avevano tentato di montare un accampamento sul modello di quanto fatto a Columbia e in altri atenei Usa.
