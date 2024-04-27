Proteste per Gaza, 23 arresti all'università dell'Indiana
epa11303936 Students at the University of California Berkeley (UC Berkeley) occupy an encampment in front of Sproul Hall, the campus administration building, as they protest UC Berkeleyâ€™s investment ties to Israel in Berkeley, California, USA, 26 April 2024. The Pro-Palestinian student protesters state the occupation of the encampment will continue until the school meets their demands by divesting in Israel. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO
AA
NEW YORK, 27 APR - La polizia ha arrestato 23 manifestanti pro-palestinesi all'Indiana University. Lo riferiscono le autorità, sottolineando che i manifestanti avevano il diritto di protestare ma non quello di creare accampamenti temporanei.
