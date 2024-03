Proteste in Pakistan contro 'voto truccato', diversi arrestati

epa11211376 Pakistani police detain supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party as they gather to protest against alleged rigging in the general elections, in Lahore, Pakistan, 10 March 2024. The PTI party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan continues to protest the election results, alleging rigging, though the Election Commission of Pakistan has dismissed these claims, asserting the fairness of the electoral process. EPA/RAHAT DAR