Protestavano per il Bangladesh, condannati negli Emirati

epa04176678 Leaders of garment wokers organizations and workers attend a protest rally demandig the full compensation for the dead and injured workers of the Rana Plaza building collapse in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 23 April 2014. The anniversary of the blaze at the Rana Plaza building, which left over 1,100 workers dead and about 2,500 rescued alive is coming up on 24 April 2013. The Rana Plaza disaster highlighted unsafe conditions for many of the four million workers in the South Asian country's garment industry. EPA/ABIR ABDULLAH