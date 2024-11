Proseguono le violenze a Novi Sad, Vucic giunto sul posto

epa11698768 A protester with her hand painted in red paint, symbolizing blood, attends a protest to support the victims of the collapse of the canopy at the Novi Sad railway station in Belgrade, Serbia, 03 November 2024. Protesters marched to the Ministry of Construction to protest the recent accident in Novi Sad. Fourteen people lost their lives in the collapse of the Novi Sad Railway Station canopy that occurred on 01 November. The recently renovated station building, reopened on 05 July 2024, was undergoing another renovation shortly before the collapse. EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC