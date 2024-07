Pronto Soccorso, salito a 10 il bilancio di morti a Majdal Shams

epa11456819 A relative mourns during the funeral of Israeli soldier Elay Elisha Lugasi in Kirat Shmona, near the Israeli-Lebanon border, 04 July 2024. The IDF announced on 03 July the death of Lugasi during combat in the northern Gaza Strip. According to the Israeli authorities' latest report on 16 May, since the start of the conflict after Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023; about 1,500 Israelis have been killed, 600 of which were Israeli army soldiers. EPA/ATEF SAFADI