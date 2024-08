Procura messicana dice di aver perso le tracce figlio del Chapo

epa10392432 Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador reacts during a morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, 06 January 2023. At least 29 people were killed in a wave of violence that swept northern Mexico following the arrest of Ovidio 'El Raton' Gumzan, one of the sons of notorious drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. Mexico’s defense secretary Cresencio Sandoval said 10 of those killed were members of the Mexican Armed Forces and 19 belonged to the heavily armed criminal organizations that sparked the violence. EPA/Jose Mendez