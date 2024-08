Procida revoca la cittadinanza onoraria a Mussolini

epa03362418 Undated official photo taken during WWII of Benito Mussolini (C) and Italian Field Marshal Rodolfo Graziani (R). Graziani, a staunch fascist, was the only Marshal to remain loyal to Mussolini and became Defense Minister in the short lived Repubblica Sociale Italiana. He was placed under detention at the end of the war and sentenced to 19 year of jail in 1948 by a military Allied tribunal for his collaboration with the nazis. Graziani reamined a fascist until his death in 1955. On 11 August 2012 the Municipality of Affile inaugurated a park and a momnument to commemorate Graziani, at a cost, according to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, of 127,000 euros, sparking a political controversy. EPA/--- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES