Processo M23 in Congo, chiesta pena di morte per 25 imputati

epa11316932 The lawyers of 11 soldiers on trial sit in a military court waiting for the verdict in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, 03 May 2024. The military court handed a death sentence to eight soldiers, including five officers, for 'cowardice' and 'flight from the enemy' when fighting M23 rebels, the three others were acquitted. The soldiers were based at an army position close to the strategic town of Sake, 20 kilometers from Goma, the capital of North Kivu. The Congolese government announced on 13 March 2024 the resumption of executions, particularly against soldiers accused of treason. EPA/MOISE KASEREKA