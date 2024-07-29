Processo M23 in Congo, chiesta pena di morte per 25 imputati
epa11316932 The lawyers of 11 soldiers on trial sit in a military court waiting for the verdict in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, 03 May 2024. The military court handed a death sentence to eight soldiers, including five officers, for 'cowardice' and 'flight from the enemy' when fighting M23 rebels, the three others were acquitted. The soldiers were based at an army position close to the strategic town of Sake, 20 kilometers from Goma, the capital of North Kivu. The Congolese government announced on 13 March 2024 the resumption of executions, particularly against soldiers accused of treason. EPA/MOISE KASEREKA
AA
KINSHASA, 29 LUG - La pena di morte è la richiesta fatta in Repubblica Democratica del Congo davanti al tribunale militare di Kinshasa per 25 dei 26 imputati - di cui 21 latitanti - sotto processo per la loro partecipazione al gruppo armato di ribelli noto come M23, mentre per il 26esimo imputato sono stati chiesti 20 anni di reclusione. L'M23 ('Movimento del 23 marzo') è una formazione costituita da elementi di etnia prevalentemente Tutsi che, con il sostegno del Ruanda, dalla fine del 2021 si è impadronita di ampie porzioni di territorio nella provincia del Nord Kivu, nell'est del Paese africano.
