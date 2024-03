Primo sì Parlamento Bangkok a matrimoni tra persone stesso sesso

epa10672323 People from the LGBT community take part in the Bangkok Pride Parade 2023 to celebrate pride month in Bangkok, Thailand, 04 June 2023. Thousands of Thai and foreigners took part in the parade on the main road of a major business district of Bangkok. The pride month is celebrated across the world annually in June to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall uprising to raise awareness and promote sexual diversity equal rights for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) community. EPA/NARONG SANGNAK