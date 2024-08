Primi cani antimina in Ucraina, da Ue 2 milioni per la bonifica

epa11187943 Working dog 'Storm', a 1-year-old Belgian Malinois, performs an exercise to locate illegal substances as his handler, Philippine National Police Patrolman Jay Reandelar looks on, during the capabilities exhibition of the 1st National K9 Summit in Tagaytay City, south of Manila, Philippines, 29 February 2024. The summit aims to standardize and regulate trainings in government and non-government agencies, and improve K9 techniques in search, rescue, retrieval operations, and identification of contraband and illegal substances as part of law enforcement protocols. EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA