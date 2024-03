Primi 100 giorni del governo Milei tra tensioni e aspettative

epa11228574 The President of Argentina, Javier Milei (C), accompanied by several members of his Cabinet, attends the commemorative ceremony for the thirty-second anniversary of the attack on the Israeli embassy in 1992, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 18 March 2024. A total of 29 people died and hundreds were injured in the attack perpetrated on 17 March 1992 against the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires, the first of the two terrorist attacks committed in Argentina against Jewish interests and which, like the one perpetrated before the AMIA mutual fund in 1994, is attributed to Iran and the Lebanese Shiite party Hezbollah and remains unpunished. EPA/Luciano Gonzalez