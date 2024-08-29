Prime condanne a Hong Kong per 'sedizione'
epa05994930 Pro-Beijing supporters wave banners and flags at marchers, unseen, commemorating the 04 June 1989 Beijing Tiananmen Square student massacre, during a protest march in Hong Kong, China, 28 May 2017. The march was organised by the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China and precedes an annual June 04 vigil in Victoria Park. The march took place a day after China's number 3 state leader Zhang Dejiang told Hong Kong not to confront Beijing, and called on the Hong Kong government to enact controversial national security laws against treason, sedition and other national threats. EPA/JEROME FAVRE
HONG KONG, 29 AGO - Un tribunale di Hong Kong ha condannato per "sedizione" due ex redattori del sito web di notizie Stand News, ora chiuso, e la società editrice del sito, che ha spesso dato copertura favorevole al movimento pro-democrazia del 2019. "Ritengo i tre imputati colpevoli", ha dichiarato il giudice del tribunale di Wan Chai, Kwok Wai-kin. Si tratta della prima condanna per "sedizione" da quando l'ex colonia britannica è stata restituita alla Cina nel 1997.
