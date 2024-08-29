Prime condanne a Hong Kong per 'sedizione'

epa05994930 Pro-Beijing supporters wave banners and flags at marchers, unseen, commemorating the 04 June 1989 Beijing Tiananmen Square student massacre, during a protest march in Hong Kong, China, 28 May 2017. The march was organised by the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China and precedes an annual June 04 vigil in Victoria Park. The march took place a day after China's number 3 state leader Zhang Dejiang told Hong Kong not to confront Beijing, and called on the Hong Kong government to enact controversial national security laws against treason, sedition and other national threats. EPA/JEROME FAVRE