Presunte vittime Rupnik, alla Dottrina Fede cinque denunce
epa05175382 A handout image released by L'Osservatore Romano of Slovenian artist Marko Ivan Rupnik during his meditation in Paul VI Hall, in the occasion of the day of the Jubilee of Mercy for the Roman Curia, Vatican City, 22 February 2016. Pope Francis walked through the Holy Door at St. Peter's Basilica together with employees of the Roman Curia, as he celebrated the Feast of the Chair of Peter and the Jubilee of Mercy for the Roman Curia, the Vatican's central administrative body. EPA/OSSERVATORE ROMANO / HANDOUT
AA
CITTÀ DEL VATICANO, 03 APR - Cinque denunce di presunte vittime dell'ex padre gesuita Marko Rupnik sono state depositate questa mattina al Dicastero della Dottrina della Fede dove è in corso una indagine. Nell'ottobre scorso, era stato lo stesso Papa Francesco a riaprire il caso dell'ex gesuita sloveno e noto mosaicista, disponendo una speciale deroga alle norme sulla prescrizione. Le testimonianze di presunti abusi subiti sono state depositate dall'avvocato delle donne vittime, Laura Sgrò. Si tratta di due già note, e altre tre non ancora conosciute.
