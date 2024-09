Presidenziali in Sri Lanka, aperti i seggi per le elezioni

epa11615957 An armored Police officer stands guard at a polling station on the eve of the presidential election in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 20 September 2024. Sri Lanka will hold its presidential election on 21 September 2024, its first elections since mass protests and a political crisis were triggered by an economic collapse in 2022. A total of 39 candidates from recognized political parties and independent groups have submitted their nominations, with incumbent president Ranil Wickremesinghe running for a second term. EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE