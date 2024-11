Presidenziali in Romania, premier retrocede al terzo posto

epa11738932 Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu (C), leader of the PSD (Social Democracy Party) party and presidential candidate delivers his speech at the PSD campaign headquarters after the first exit-poll, in Bucharest, Romania, 24 November 2024. According to the first exit-poll results, Social Democrat Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu was leading with around 25 percent, while center-right politician Elena Lasconi of the Save Romania Union party, came in second and will likely face a run-off with Ciolacu on 08 December. Simion’s AUR won 15 percent of votes. EPA/BOGDAN CRISTEL