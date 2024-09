Presidenziali in Algeria, affluenza finale al 48%

epa11590800 A voter casts his ballot at a polling station during a presidential election in Algiers, Algeria, 07 September 2024. According to the National Independent Authority for Elections (ANIE), more than 24 million Algerians are called to the polls to elect a new president of the republic for a five-year term. Three candidates are in the running for this election; the national secretary of the Socialist Forces Front (FFS), Youcef Aouchiche, the president of the Movement of Society for Peace (MSP), Abdelaali Hassani Cherif, and the current president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune. EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA