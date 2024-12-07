Presidenza siriana, 'Assad è a Damasco'

epa07134053 A handout photo made available by Syria's Arab News Agency (SANA) shows Syrian President Bashar al-Assad speaking during a meeting with delegations of the Executive Committee of the World Peace Council and the International Young Democrat Union (IYDU) in Damascus, Syria, 31 October 2018. According to SANA, Assad said that his country has paid a 'dear price' to preserve its independence. He also said that some western countries have 'narrow interests' adding that those countries do not feel hesitant to ignite wars to achieve their interests by using extremist thoughts which were promoted by the US administration in the 1980s. EPA/SANA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES