Presidente slovacco, ho parlato con Fico

epa11344458 Slovak President-elect Peter Pellegrini addresses the media following Prime Minister Fico's assassination attempt on the previous day, in Bratislava, Slovakia, 16 May 2024. The Slovak government office on 15 May confirmed there had been an assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico following a meeting in the town of Handlova. According to Slovak Defence Minister Kalinak on 16 May, Fico was in stable but serious condition after surgery. EPA/JAKUB GAVLAK