Presidente Nigeria, basta spargimento di sangue, stop a proteste

epa11518828 Demonstrators take part in a rally against the cost-of-living crisis the country is experiencing, in Lagos, Nigeria, 02 August 2024. Nigerians on 02 August responded to online calls to mobilize against economic hardship, insecurity, poor infrastructure and environmental degradation. Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, is experiencing its worst economic crisis with an annual inflation rate at 34.19 percent in June 2024, the highest since March 1996, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Amnesty International Nigeria condemned in a post on social media 'X' 'the killing of 13 protesters across the country'. EPA/EMMANUEL ADEGBOYE