Presidente del Kenya ritira la finanziaria dopo proteste

epa11438979 A man gestures as he walks past a tag that reads 'Ruto must go' in Nairobi, Kenya, 26 June 2024. At least 13 people were killed during a nationwide strike against tax hikes that turned deadly on 25 June 2024, according to the Kenya Medical Association. Kenyan President William Ruto warned his government would use all means at its disposal to prevent a repeat of the violence. EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU