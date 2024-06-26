Presidente Bolivia denuncia movimenti non autorizzati esercito
epa11405065 Bolivian President Luis Arce speaks during a press conference at La Casa Grande del Pueblo, Bolivia's government building, in La Paz, Bolivia, 11 June 2024. In his agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Arce stated that the joint projects that both nations are undertaking in Bolivia for the exploitation of lithium and the development of nuclear technology will be fully underway by 2025. EPA/STRINGER
AA
LA PAZ, 26 GIU - Il presidente della Bolivia, Luis Arce, ha denunciato su X movimenti non autorizzati di truppe dell'esercito nella capitale La Paz. "La democrazia si deve rispettare", ha scritto.
