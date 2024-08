'Presenza Onu nel corridoio Filadelfia e dell'Ue a Rafah'

epa11468207 Trucks carrying aid going to Gaza are waiting in Al-Arish after the Rafah crossing was closed on May 7 after the Israeli army entered Rafah, Al-Arish, Egypt, 09 July 2024. Hundreds of trucks waiting for more than 60 days, some of them carry food and medical materials, part of which were spoiled due to poor storage and high temperatures. According to the Gaza government media office on 09 July, Israel has "prevented aid entry for 64 days, which threatens an increase in death due to starvation". EPA/Mohamed Arafat