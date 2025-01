Premier Thailandia, patrimonio di 400 milioni, incluse 217 borse

epa11586001 Pheu Thai Party's leader and new prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra greets the media upon arrival at the Pheu Thai Party's headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 05 September 2024. The Thai king has officially endorsed Thailand's new coalition cabinet of government led by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of ousted former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, according to the Royal Gazette announcement published on 04 September 2024. EPA/NARONG SANGNAK