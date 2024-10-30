Premier Libano, 'spero tregua nelle prossime ore o giorni'
epa11680121 Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati speaks during a press conference at an international aid conference in support of Lebanon, in Paris, France, 24 October 2024. French President Macron said that his country would support Lebanon with 100 million euros as Paris hosts the aid conference 'International Conference in Support of Lebanon's People and Sovereignty'. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
AA
BEIRUT, 30 OTT - Il primo ministro libanese Najib Mikati ha annunciato che si sta battendo per un cessate il fuoco tra Israele e Hezbollah. "Stiamo facendo del nostro meglio per avere un cessate il fuoco nelle prossime ore o giorni", ha detto Mikati nel corso di un'intervista televisiva con l'emittente libanese Al-Jadeed, aggiungendo di essere "cautamente ottimista".
