Premier indiano Modi ha guidato una sessione di yoga in Kashmir

epa11427224 A handout photo made available by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) doing yoga to mark the International Day of Yoga 2024 in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 21 June 2024. International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on 21 June and has been recognized worldwide since 2015. The United Nations declared yoga a practice of physical, mental, and spiritual exercise originating in ancient India. EPA/PRESS INFORMATON BUREAU/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES