Premier belga De Croo annuncia le dimissioni

epa11360634 Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo arrives to brief the press about the recognition of a Palestinian state after a high-level government ministers' meeting in his office, in Brussels, Belgium, 22 May 2024. Ireland, Spain and Norway have announced on 22 May that they will formally recognise a Palestinian state on 28 May 2024. The Belgian Prime Minister declared that 'The day will come, but today is not that day'. EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS