Premier Anp condannagli attacchi dei coloni in Cisgiordania

epa11255228 The new Prime Minister of the State of Palestine Mohammad Mustafa heads the first meeting of the new government, at the Palestinian government headquarter in the West Bank town of Ramallah,Â 02Â AprilÂ 2024. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas chose the 69-year-old business figure Mohammad Mustafa for the post of Prime Minister and asked him to form a government, after Mohammad Shtayyeh resigned as prime minister in February 2024. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH