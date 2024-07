Precipita sul Cervino, morto alpinista trentino

Aerial view from a helicopter to the Hoernli cabin (R) on the Matterhorn in Zermatt, Switzerland on Tuesday, 15 July 2003, where evacuated mountaineers from the Matterhorn are set down by a helicopter. After a rock slide on the Matterhorn had cut off the way back of 70 mountaineers on Tuesday afternoon, Air Zermatt, the local helicopter company, had to evacuate the climbers out of the mountain. The Matterhorn remains closed for mountaineers for the next days. Geologists hold the unusually warm weather in Switzerland responsible for the rock slide since the permafrost is melting and releasing otherwise steady rock masses. EPA PHOTO/KEYSTONE/AIR ZERMATT