Precipita aereo nell'estremo oriente russo, 49 persone a bordo

epa11475070 Russian rescuers inspect the wreckage site of a Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 that crashed near the village of Apraksino, in Moscow region, Russia, 12 July 2024. A Sukhoi Superjet 100 plane crashed in a forest near the village of Apraksino near Kolomna. According to preliminary information, the two pilots and a navigator on board the plane died in the crash. The aircraft was flying without passengers, the Moscow Interregional Transport Prosecutor's Office reports. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV