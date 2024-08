Portogallo: ancora grave l'incendio che ha colpito Madeira

epa11554213 General view of a fire in Madeira Island, Portugal, 18 August 2024. The fire, which started on 14 August in the municipality of Ribeira Brava and spread the following day to the neighboring municipality of Camara de Lobos, is now active on three fronts and is being fought by 120 operational, 43 vehicles and one aircraft, with the region having the support of 76 members of the joint force of the National Emergency and Civil Protection Authority. EPA/HOMEM DE GOUVEIA