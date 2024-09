Polonia: quattro morti nelle aree colpite dalla tempesta

epa11606607 Damages on flooded streets after heavy rainfalls in Glucholazy, southwestern Poland, 15 September 2024. The southern regions of Poland are experiencing record rainfall and severe flooding caused by heavy rains from the Genoese depression "Boris", which reached Poland on Thursday, September 12. People in flooded areas of the region are being forced to evacuate, and water is flooding villages and towns. River levels are at or above alarming levels. Poland's prime minister confirmed on September 15 that one person had died as a result of the flooding. EPA/MICHAL MEISSNER POLAND OUT