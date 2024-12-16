Polizia Wisconsin, le vittime della sparatoria salite a 5

epa11310878 Police officers leave the area near a partially-destroyed house at 5525 Galway Drive in the aftermath of a shooting which left four law enforcement officers dead in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, 30 April 2024. Four law enforcement officers were killed and four others injured when members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force attempted to serve a warrant on Terry Clark Hughes Jr on 29 April 2024. Hughes was also killed in the incident according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. EPA/VEASEY CONWAY