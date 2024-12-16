Polizia Wisconsin, le vittime della sparatoria salite a 5
WASHINGTON, 16 DIC - Sono salite a cinque, incluso il killer, le vittime della sparatoria nella scuola in Wisconsin. Lo riferisce la Cnn. La polizia, che sta indagando sulla sparatoria nella scuola di Madison, in Wisconsin, ritiene che il killer fosse un studente. L'Abundant Life è un istituto cristiano che ha classi dalle elementari alle superiori.
