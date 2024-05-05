Polizia spara lacrimogeni sui manifestanti pro-Gaza in Virginia

epa11317467 People gather for a rally called in response to the clearing of a protest encampment, at New York University in New York, New York, USA, 03 May 2024. Protests on school campuses are continuing nationwide, with pro-Palestine encampments calling on institutions to divest investments in Israel and in support of a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict, as well as occasional counterprotests in support of Israel. EPA/OLGA FEDOROVA