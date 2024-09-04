Polizia, killer della Georgia è uno studente dell'istituto
epa11584980 A police officer walks with a woman near the scene of a reported shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, USA, 04 September 2024. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that the law enforcement personnel responded with other first responders to a shooting at the school and one suspect was in custody. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER
NEW YORK, 04 SET - Il killer della sparatoria in una scuola della Georgia ha 14 anni ed è uno studente dell'istituto in cui ha aperto il fuoco. Lo ha detto la polizia della Georgia, sottolineando che è stato identificato come Colt Gray. Le quattro vittime della strage nelle scuola della Georgia sono due studenti e due insegnanti.
