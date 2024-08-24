Polizia, il fermato per l'attacco a Solingen ha 15 anni
epa11562807 A placard reading 'Why?' among flowers and tributes placed on a sidewalk near the scene after a knife attack, in Solingen, Germany, 24 August 2024. A man stabbed passers-by at random with a knife during the city festival in Solingen on 23 August evening. Three people have been killed and eight others injured, five of them seriously, in the knife attack, police said. Police announced the arrest of a person in connection with the attack as part of a large-scale manhunt for the perpetrator. EPA/VOLKER HARTMANN
BERLINO, 24 AGO - Il giovane fermato nell'ambito delle indagini sul massacro di Solingen ha 15 anni. È quanto è emerso alla conferenza stampa della polizia in corso a Wuppertal. Gli inquirenti hanno confermato che si sta verificando se l'adolescente sia collegato all'attacco col coltello che ha provocato la morte di tre persone e il ferimento di otto.
