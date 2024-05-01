Polizia di NY, nella Hamilton Hall ci sono i Black Bloc

epa11310847 Students and other supporters of pro-Palestine students gather outside Columbia University campus, hours after students took over Hamilton Hall, in New York, New York, USA, 30 April 2024. Columbia University shut down its campus on 30 April in response to the take over. Students have been protesting the university's investments in Israel and showing their support for Palestine for over two weeks, also inspiring other students nationwide to do the same. EPA/SARAH YENESEL