Polizia di Ny allerta i capi delle assicurazioni private

epa11767391 A police officer stands outside of the Blair County Court House where a hearing was held today for Luigi Mangione who is suspected of being connected to the 04 December New York City murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, USA, 09 December 2024. Police in Altoona arrested Mangione, who has been labeled a 'strong person of interest' by the New York Police Department (NYPD) after an employee at a local McDonald's identified him. EPA/CAMERON CROSTON