Polizia arresta a Como un russo di 73 anni ricercato a Mosca

epa08972669 Russian policemen stand guard in front of the Tverskoy district court in Moscow, Russia, 29 January 2021. The Tverskoy district court hearings are being held for those involved in a large-scale criminal case following the results of the unauthorized protests on 23 January in Moscow, Lyubov Sobol, Oleg Navalny, Oleg Stepanov, Maria Alekhina, Anastasia Vasilieva and other detainees are accused of violating coronavirus restrictions. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV