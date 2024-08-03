Polizia, 32 civili uccisi in attacco in spiaggia a Mogadiscio
epa04049821 A handout picture made available by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU UN IST) shows residents of Mogadishu enjoy Lido beach, while police stand guard outside of a restaurant, in Mogadishu, Somalia, 31 January 2014. The Mogadishu lifeguards, consisting entirely of a volunteer force of fisherman, began patrolling Lido beach in September 2013 after a spate of drownings. Mogadishu's beaches have become a popular destination for the city's residents since al Shabab withdrew the majority of its militants from the city in 2011. EPA/TOBIN JONES / AU UN IST/ HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY
MOGADISCIO, 03 AGO - L'attentato terroristico su una spiaggia di Mogadiscio ha causato la morte di almeno 32 civili. Lo ha detto la polizia somala. In precedenza, la stessa polizia aveva detto di aver ucciso cinque terroristi jihadisti di Al-Shabaab, che avevano aperto il fuoco sui presenti dopo che un attentatore suicida si è fatto saltare in aria.
