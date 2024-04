Pnv si conferma prima forza in Paese Basco alla pari con Bildu

epa11292949 Imanol Pradales, Basque Nationalist Party (PNV) candidate for the presidency in the Basque regional elections, reacts during a press conference in Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain, 21 April 2024. Regional elections were held in the Basque Country, and according to surveys, the Left-wing Basque nationalist party EH Bildu is expected to emerge as the winner for the first time. However, they may not have enough votes to govern alone, which would necessitate forming a coalition with other political parties. EPA/Luis Tejido