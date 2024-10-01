Pioggia di missili iraniani su Tel Aviv
epa11277706 The Israeli Iron Dome (air defense system) intercepts missiles launched from southern Lebanon, near Kiryat Shemona, in northern Israel, 14 April 2024. According to the Israeli army IDF on early 14 April Iran launched missiles from its territory toward the territory of the State of Israel. The IDF called called for people to be alert and act according to the Home Front Commandâ€™s guidelines. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
ROMA, 01 OTT - Una pioggia di missili iraniani sta investendo Tel Aviv, come sta constatando l'ANSA sul posto. Ynet scrive di almeno 102 missili per la prima ondata.
