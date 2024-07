Piogge torrenziali in Nepal, 14 morti e 9 dispersi

epa11462160 Two people take cover under an umbrella as they stand on a bridge overlooking the flooded Bagmati River after torrential rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, 06 July 2024. Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) warned of heavy monsoon rains that put several parts of the country at risk of floods and landslides. According to the statement issued by NDRRMA, at least 28 people have died in monsoon-related disasters since mid-June 2024. EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA