Piogge torrenziali in arrivo, sale allerta in Cina e a Pechino

epa11493856 A woman walks with an umbrella during heavy rain, on a street in Beijing, China, 24 July 2024. The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Meteorology issued an orange rainstorm alert on 24 July 2024. Beijing is expected to experience heavy rainfall, while rainfall may exceed 150 millimeters in 24 hours in the outer districts of Miyun, Huairou, Pinggu and Shunyi. The northwest mountainous areas and eastern regions of the capital city may receive rainfall in excess of 100-150 millimeters within 24 hours. EPA/WU HAO