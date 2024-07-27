Petroliera affondata nelle Filippine, rilevata fuoriuscita olio

epa11498539 A handout photo made available by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) taken through the window of a helicopter during an aerial inspection flight attended by President Ferdinand Marcos (unseen) shows Coastguard ships with an oil spill boom trying to contain an oil spill during salvage operations at the position of a sunken oil tanker off the Manila Bay, Philippines, 27 July 2024. The Philippines raced to prevent an environmental catastrophe in the Manila Bay, as the Coastguard reported an oil slick that appeared where the oil tanker 'MT Terra Nova' carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel oil sank 25 July. Local authorities imposed a temporary fishing ban in Limay town, impacting thousands of fishermenâ€™s livelihoods. EPA/PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATIONS OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES