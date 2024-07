Petroliera affonda nelle Filippine, 1,4 mln di litri in mare

epa11344337 A Filipino volunteer from the civilian-led relief mission ‘Atin Ito!’ (It’s Ours!) coalition distributes relief goods to fishermen aboard a motorized wooden boat on the waters of the disputed South China sea, on 16 May 2024. A civilian-led mission joined by at least a hundred fishermen embarked on Scarborough Shoal in the disputed South China Sea to assert the Philippines' territorial claim. The Scarborough Shoal, also known as Bajo de Masinloc, is a fishing ground within the Philippine maritime territory that was occupied by the Chinese a decade ago. Recently, there have been reports that Chinese coast guard ships are driving away Filipino fishermen from the area. EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG