Petro Poroshenko nella lista dei ricercati di Mosca

epa09999517 Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko speaks during at the first day of the European Financial Congress 2022 organized at the Sheraton Hotel Sopot in Sopot, Poland, 06 June 2022. During this year's congress, in the face of Russia's military aggression near the borders of the EU, participants discussed finances for values, for freedom, democracy and international solidarity. EPA/ADAM WARZAWA POLAND OUT