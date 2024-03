Petro, 'il sistema elettorale in Colombia è incline alle frodi'

epa11192505 President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, speaks to the press during the VIII summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) in Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 01 March 2024. Petro is one of the leaders attending Celac with a more critical stance against Israel's offensive in Gaza, accusing the international community of a lack of action in Palestine while in other crises acting quickly, which makes them "complicit in genocide." EPA/BIENVENIDO VELASCO